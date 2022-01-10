UrduPoint.com

New York City Mayor Confirms Death Of 19 People In Bronx Apartment Building Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 03:30 AM

New York City Mayor Confirms Death of 19 People in Bronx Apartment Building Fire

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) New York City Mayor Eric Adams has confirmed that at least 19 people, including children, died in the catastrophic fire at a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx.

"We've lost 19 of our neighbors today. It's a tragedy beyond measure. Join me in praying for those we lost, especially the 9 innocent young lives that were cut short," Adams said on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, ABC reported citing officials that the massive fire that began in a duplex apartment resulted in the death of 19 people, including nine children.

"Thank you to the men and women of the @FDNY (New York City Fire Department) for fighting so valiantly against today's five-alarm fire in the Bronx. An investigation into what happened is underway.

To everyone affected by this tragedy: Your city will be with you in the days ahead," Adams said.

According to ABC, about 200 firefighters were involved in extinguishing the blaze that erupted on the third floor of the 19-story building in the Bronx on Sunday morning.

Firefighters said that more than 60 people were injured in the fire, including 32 with life-threatening injuries and nine with serious injuries.

According to the FDNY, this was one of the worst fires that the city of New York witnessed in modern times. The cause of the fire remains unknown, but firefighters said that the door to the apartment where the blaze started was left open, which allowed the fire and smoke to spread faster.

