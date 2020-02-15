New York City Mayor De Blasio Endorses Senator Sanders for President - Campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio endorsed US Senator Bernie Sanders for president and plans to campaign with him in Nevada ahead of the Democratic caucuses, Sanders' press office said in a statement.

"New York City Mayor and former presidential candidate Bill de Blasio on Friday endorsed Bernie Sanders for President," the statement said on Friday. "The Mayor will join Sanders in Nevada this weekend to rally volunteers and supporters at events across the state, including Sunday's event in Carson City."

De Blasio said in the statement that he decided to stand by Sanders because of his progressive agenda and the support for working families.

"I am proud to endorse a true progressive leader who will fight for working New Yorkers and families across the country," de Blasio said.

On Tuesday, Sanders won New Hampshire's Primary, securing 26 percent of the vote. The senator is also leading the field in several pre-vote polls in the Nevada caucuses that will be held on February 22.

Mayor de Blasio abandoned his bid for the US presidency in September last year.

In the 2016 presidential race, de Blasio endorsed former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.