New York City Mayor Declares Emergency Over Shortage Of Baby Formula

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2022 | 02:24 PM

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency due to the shortage of infant formula, seeking to curb price manipulation after the largest manufacturer cut supply

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) New York City Mayor Eric Adams has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency due to the shortage of infant formula, seeking to curb price manipulation after the largest manufacturer cut supply.

Shortages of infant formula across the United States emerged after Abbott's production line in Michigan closed down over bacterial contamination in February. The plant supplied about one-quarter of the entire US demand in baby formula.

"New York City Mayor Eric Adams today signed Emergency Executive Order 98 (EEO 98), declaring a state of emergency related to the shortage of supply in infant formula. The order will empower the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) to prevent price gouging for formula ... The effort comes as the United States grapples with a nationwide shortage of infant formula, stemming from a voluntary recall and temporary closure of a facility by Abbott Nutrition, one of the largest formula providers in the country," the statement said.

According to Adams, the emergency executive order will allow to "crack down on any retailer looking to capitalize on this crisis by jacking up prices on this essential good."

Meanwhile, deputy mayor for health Anne Williams-Isom said that the measure seeks to ensure that all city agencies can apply every tool possible to provide infant formula to those who need it.

Last week, the Biden administration invoked the Defense Production Act to boost production of infant formula and to use US military cargo airplanes in order to expedite overseas shipments of the product. Since then, at least 1.5 million eight-ounce bottles of infant formula have been transported from Switzerland to Indiana to help alleviate the shortages.

