New York City Mayor Demands Governor Cuomo Resign After Sixth Sexual Misconduct Allegation

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday called for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after a sixth women accused him of sexual harassment.

"[That] it's not one, it's not two, it's not three, it's not four, it's not five [but] six women who have come forward is deeply troubling," de Blasio told a news conference. "This specific allegation [that] the governor called an employee of his, someone who he had power over... to a private place, and then, sexually assaulting her is absolutely unacceptable. It is disgusting to me. And he can no longer serve as governor. It's as simple as that."

The Times Union of Albany reported on Wednesday that Cuomo summoned the sixth woman late last year to the Executive Mansion in Albany, New York's state capital, saying he needed help with his cellphone. When they were alone, he closed the door, reached under her shirt and fondled her, the report said, citing an aide to the governor who knew of the details.

Cuomo, who is under investigation by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, denied the report, as he had other allegations of sexual harassment and impropriety that had surfaced in recent weeks. Referring particularly to the reported incident at the Executive Mansion, a spokesperson for Cuomo said the governor had "never done anything like this" and that the allegation was "gut-wrenching".

Among Cuomo's other accusers, one alleged that he forcibly tried to kiss her while another said he effectively propositioned her for sex. The governor maintains that he "did not touch anyone inappropriately." He also says he did not mean to offend anyone with his manner or words, and apologized if he had.

Demands for Cuomo's resignation have grown in recent days, with even a billboard in Albany carrying his picture beside the words: "Resign Now!" The governor has so far refused to step down, saying that he was duly elected by the people of New York and will not make a decision until the outcome of the state probe against him.

James is also investigating Cuomo for his initial response to the coronavirus outbreak in the state from a year ago. In that, the governor is accused of covering up the deaths of people who originally contracted the virus in state nursing homes that apparently did not receive due care under his watch.

De Blasio's call for his resignation particularly makes it difficult for Cuomo, given the importance of New York City to the state and the mayor's position as one of the senior most office holders in broader New York.