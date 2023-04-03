New York City Mayor Says No Credible Security Threats Ahead of Trump Arraignment Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Monday that there are no specific credible security threats ahead of former President Donald Trump's arrival to a court in Manhattan for his arraignment the following day.

Last week, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with pornography actress Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the allegations against him as well as having an affair with Daniels, characterizing the case as a political witch hunt ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

"There has been no specific credible threats to our city at this time," Adams said during a press conference. "While there may be some rebel rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: control yourselves."

Adams urged residents to use public transportation because the authorities expect some disruptions and a great deal of additional traffic, including street closures near the courts and throughout the city.

Adams also had a message for US Congresswoman and Trump ally, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who he expects will visit New York City on Tuesday.

"People from Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she stated she's coming to town. While in town, be on your best behavior," Adams said.

On Friday, Trump said he would appeal the indictment against him by the Manhattan grand jury by arguing that the officials involved in the case are biased.

Trump said he will travel to New York on Monday ahead of the arraignment hearing on Tuesday afternoon, during which he intends to declare his innocence.

The case against Trump is especially sensitive due to the fact that he has already announced his campaign for the 2024 presidential election and thus far is the most popular candidate among registered Republicans.