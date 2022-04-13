UrduPoint.com

New York City Mayor Says Person Of Interest In Brooklyn Subway Attack Now A Suspect

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 06:50 PM

New York City Mayor Says Person of Interest in Brooklyn Subway Attack Now a Suspect

New York City mayor Eric Adams announced that a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway attack is now a suspect, press secretary Fabien Levy said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) New York City mayor Eric Adams announced that a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway attack is now a suspect, press secretary Fabien Levy said on Wednesday.

"@NYCMayor just announced that Frank James is now a suspect in yesterday's subway shooting and no longer just a person of interest," Levy wrote on social media.

