New York City Mayor Says Police Should Not Detain Any Journalists Unless They Violate Law

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:09 AM

Journalists, including those covering the ongoing nationwide protests in the United States, should never be detained by police unless they violate the law, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Wednesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Journalists, including those covering the ongoing nationwide protests in the United States, should never be detained by police unless they violate the law, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Unless there is an absolutely abhorrent situation, where a journalist commits an illegal act, there should be no condition under which any journalist is ever detained by the police in this city or any city in the United States of America," de Blasio said. "It is in our Constitution - the freedom of the press - it must be honored, it should never be anything that compromises that."

De Blasio said law enforcement must investigate any incident in which a reporter faces inappropriate treatment at the hands of the police.

Protests erupted across the United States after African American man George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.

A video of the arrest posted online shows a white officer pressing on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while he was handcuffed and laying on his stomach. The protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians, arson and looting.

On Sunday, the Russian Embassy in the United States sent a protest note to the US State Department after a Minneapolis police officer pepper-sprayed RIA Novosti reporter Mikhail Turgiyev in the face. Turgiyev was attacked along with a VICE magazine crew after the protests ended and all journalists identified themselves as being members of the media without resisting the police.

On Monday, Sputnik journalist Nicole Roussell said she was fired at by police while covering protests in Washington, DC despite identifying as being a member of the media. A stinger grenade left couple of welts on her hip and thigh.

