New York City Mayor Suggests Enlisting Medical Staff Nationwide to Fight COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urged all medical personnel in the United State to enlist and help the city fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We're in the middle of a war; we can feel it here in New York City," de Blasio said on Thursday. "Now, I think it's time for our nation to enlist our medical personnel on a national basis...

to come to the front right now in New York City."

De Blasio said he had already discussed the option with US President Donald Trump and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and remains hopeful these conversations will bring the measure into existence.

The mayor also said he had requested Trump to provide by Sunday 1000 nurses, 300 respiratory therapists and 150 doctors from available military medical personnel.