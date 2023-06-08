UrduPoint.com

New York City Mayor Warns Of Further Air Quality Deterioration Amid Canadian Wildfires

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) New York City Mayor Eric Adams has called on local residents to mask up and avoid being outside without a respiratory protection, since the air quality in the city is expected to further deteriorate on Thursday because of the ongoing wildfires in Canada.

On Wednesday, Ashwin Vasan, the commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, said that the air quality had deteriorated to the worst level in New York City since the 1960s and posed real health risks to local residents.

"We are expecting air quality to continue to deteriorate throughout tomorrow and the Air Quality Health Advisory remains in effect until late Thursday night. Mask up ” especially our older New Yorkers and young children, and anyone with breathing or heart issues," Adams tweeted.

The mayor also said that the air quality health advisory had been extended until 11:59 p.m. local time Thursday (03:59 GMT Friday), urging the New Yorkers to limit their outdoor activities. Adams also announced that the city's schools would be closed on Thursday.

There are currently over 410 active wildfires that have devastated Canadian forests over the last several weeks from the Canadian province of British Columbia to Nova Scotia, Canadian Minister for Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said. Over 20,000 Canadian residents were evacuated due to the wildfires as of Monday, the minister added. Moreover, smoke from the fires has compromised the air quality of over 100 million US citizens across 18 states.

