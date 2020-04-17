New York City Needs Citywide COVID-19 Testing to Start Process of Reopening - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) New York City will have to institute citywide testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in order to relax the restrictive measures and start reopening the economy, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Friday.

"There is no way to get back to normal without a huge amount of testing, testing on a city-wide level," de Blasio said. "Something we have never had, we have never seen since the beginning of this crisis."

De Blasio noted that New York City is expanding its testing capacity and will open later on Friday five additional walk-in sites for individuals most vulnerable to contract the virus, the city still nevertheless needs additional support from the US Federal government.

The mayor said a "definite progress" had been reached this week in bringing down the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of people admitted in Intensive Care Units has also dropped 15. In addition, the daily percentage of residents testing positive for the virus has also declined.

"This was a good day, not a perfect day yet. You want to have those really clear positive days moving in the same direction over the course of ten days or two weeks to start to then talk about the next steps you can take," de Blasio said.