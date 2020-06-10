New York City Officer Charged With Assault After Shoving Protester - District Attorney

A New York City police officer has been criminally charged for allegedly shoving a woman to the ground during a protest over the killing of George Floyd, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzales' office said in a press release on Tuesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) A New York City police officer has been criminally charged for allegedly shoving a woman to the ground during a protest over the killing of George Floyd, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzales' office said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a New York City Police Officer has been charged in a criminal complaint with assault, criminal mischief, harassment, and menacing for allegedly shoving a demonstrator to the ground during a march to protest police brutality and the killing of George Floyd," the release said.

According to the investigation, on May 29, the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was in the street near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn when the defendant, Vincent D'Andraia, told her to move.

As the victim asked why, the police officer forcefully knocked her to the ground. A cellphone video shared on social media showed her rolling on the street while D'Andraia and other police officers continue walking. The woman was sent to the hospital with a concussion.

Last week, D'Andraia was suspended without pay.

Tens of thousands of Americans have taken to the streets across the United States over the past two weeks after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was killed by a white police officer who pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed face down on the street.