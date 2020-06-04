New York City Officers Injured in Knife Assault in Brooklyn Expected to Recover - Mayor

Three New York Police Department (NYPD) officers injured in a knife attack in Brooklyn are expected to recover, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Thursday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Three New York Police Department (NYPD) officers injured in a knife attack in Brooklyn are expected to recover, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"These three individuals brought all of themselves to all of us to protect all of us," de Blasio said referring to the officers' immigrant backgrounds. "Thank God, they will all recover."

The mayor said the assault, which happened Wednesday night, was "absolutely unacceptable," and any similar incident will bear consequences.

"Anyone, who attacks a police officer, attacks all of us," de Blasio added.

Earlier in the day, the FBI joined the investigation into the incident involving an attacker who approached a police officer just before midnight on Church Street and Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn and slashed him in the neck.

Fighting started, which included gun firing. One police officer was struck by a bullet, and another one suffered a hand injury, NBC said, citing a police spokesperson.

After hearing the gunfire, other officers rushed to the scene. The attacker was hospitalized in serious condition.

US authorities are reportedly investigating whether the attack was an act of terror inspired by the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia). Two senior law enforcement officers have identified the suspect in the attack as Dzenan Camovic, who came to the US from the Balkan region, the report said.