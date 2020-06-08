New York City Officially Starts Reopening After 11-Week-Long Lockdown - Mayor de Blasio

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) New York City, once the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, has started reopening after nearly three months of lockdown, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

"This is the place where it was going to be the hardest to make a comeback," de Blasio said, as the city entered Phase 1 of reopening. "And yet, New York City is so strong and resilient - we are making that comeback."

Up to 400,000 workers employed in construction, manufacturing, wholesale supply and non-essential retail for pickup are expected to return to business as the city enters the first phase, the mayor said.

With more people coming back to work, de Blasio said, around 800 New York City Police Department school safety agents will be deployed throughout the city public transportation system to promote social distancing and provide face-coverings.

New York City is the last region among the existing 10 in the state to start reopening after a pause put in place on March 22 to suppress the COVID-19 transmission.