New York City Paints Black Lives Matter Mural in Front of Trump Tower

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) New York City painted "Black Lives Matter" in large yellow letters on Fifth Avenue directly outside the Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, along with his wife Charlene McCray, helped to paint the letters between East 56th and 57th streets on Thursday. Civil rights leader and activist Al Sharpton also participated in the campaign.

"This is such an important moment for our city. We are making a statement today of what we value in New York City," de Blasio said on Thursday.

The mayor also pointed out US President Donald Trump had the participants in the event would denigrate the luxury of Fifth Avenue.

"Let me tell you, we are not denigrating anything, we are liberating Fifth Avenue, we are uplifting Fifth Avenue," de Blasio said.

De Blasio was referring to the statement made earlier by Trump via that painting "Black Lives Matter" would denigrate New York's luxury Fifth Avenue and further antagonize the city's police department.

Other cities across the United States have also painted "Black Lives Matter" murals, following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

A video of the arrest posted online shows a white police officer pressing Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while he was handcuffed and repeatedly saying he could not breathe.

The Black Lives Matter movement was among the main organizers of the nationwide protests with demands to defund the police departments in the United States and redirect at least some of the funds to satisfy the needs of minority communities. Many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.