New York City Pharmacies to Start Providing Vaccines by Next Week - Health Commissioner

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) New York City could become the first city in the United States with the largest chain pharmacies to begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to the general population as soon as next week, Health and Mental Hygiene Department Commissioner Dave Chokshi said in a press briefing on Monday.

In October, the US government signed an agreement with CVS and Walgreens pharmacy store chains to administer vaccines to residents of nursing homes.

"Having CVS and Walgreens vaccinate in the communities across New York City, not just through that nursing home program, does also require some Federal coordination," Chokshi said. "We have been very aggressive in petitioning for New York City to be the very first place where that will be activated, which I expect will happen as soon as next week.

Chokshi said that other large chain pharmacies, such as Rite Aids, will also join the initiative and start to provide vaccines particularly in priority neighborhoods throughout the city.

Mayor Bill de Blasio at the same briefing said that by the end of January 1 million vaccine doses will be given to New York City residents. He added that besides healthcare workers, school employees and first-responders will start receiving their first doses.

This week, New York City healthcare personnel will receive their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The city also aims to double the current number of sites where New Yorkers can get vaccinated from 125 to at least 250 by the end of the month, de Blasio said.