Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 09:31 PM

New York City Plans to Reopen Schools in September, Watch New Illness in Children - Mayor

New York City plans to reopen schools in September and closely monitor cases of a new rare Kawasaki-like syndrome in children connected to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) New York City plans to reopen schools in September and closely monitor cases of a new rare Kawasaki-like syndrome in children connected to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Monday.

"As of this moment, we believe we can reopen schools safely and well in September," de Blasio told reporters. "But we have to keep a very close watch on this syndrome to make sure that we attack it in every way possible."

On Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that as many as 85 cases of children falling sick with the new illness are under investigation. Up to five children may have died of the condition.

De Blasio added that any decision the city takes on schools will be based on ensuring health safety.

New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot said 38 children were diagnosed with the Kawasaki-like syndrome in the city, and less than a dozen additional cases are currently under investigation.

"It [Kwasaki-like syndrome] really is a descriptive diagnosis, and the reality is that we are still learning about the way in which COVID-19 is impacting children," Barbot added.

Kawasaki inflammatory syndrome causes swelling in the articles. It affects mainly children and presents with fever and peeling skin.

