New York City Police Arrest Over 400 People After Violent Protests Sunday - Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:43 PM

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has arrested more than 400 people were arrested in New York City on Sunday night after violence flared up amid protests, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said during a press briefing

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has arrested more than 400 people were arrested in New York City on Sunday night after violence flared up amid protests, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said during a press briefing.

"We are still tallying up the arrests; I expect them to be close to probably 400 or more arrests, just for last night, just regarding looting and similar types of activities," Shea said on Monday.

The police commissioner said officers deployed during the protests have been trying to separate minor actions from more violent acts that threaten public safety with respect to arresting individuals.

"What we do not have the patience for is violence, lighting fire, putting people's lives at risk," Shea said.

New York City has seen several days of protests over the May 25 killing of George Floyd, an unarmed African American man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The protests turned into riots on Friday night complete with arson and looting as well as attacks against police.

