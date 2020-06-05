UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York City Police Arrests 270 People Overnight Amid Protests - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 09:03 PM

New York City Police Arrests 270 People Overnight Amid Protests - Spokesman

The New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested 270 individuals on Thursday night amid ongoing protests over the killing of George Floyd in police custody, an NYPD spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested 270 individuals on Thursday night amid ongoing protests over the killing of George Floyd in police custody, an NYPD spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"Approximately 270," the spokesman said when asked how many arrests were made overnight.

The spokesman declined to provide details on the charges brought against those who were arrested.

Related Topics

Police George New York

Recent Stories

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

21 minutes ago

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

1 hour ago

Over 1100 teams taking part in locust operations i ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain's 400m world champion Naser gets provision ..

3 minutes ago

PM asks Tigers force to fight against climate chan ..

2 hours ago

Police arrest drug peddler, PO

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.