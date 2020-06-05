New York City Police Arrests 270 People Overnight Amid Protests - Spokesman

The New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested 270 individuals on Thursday night amid ongoing protests over the killing of George Floyd in police custody, an NYPD spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested 270 individuals on Thursday night amid ongoing protests over the killing of George Floyd in police custody, an NYPD spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"Approximately 270," the spokesman said when asked how many arrests were made overnight.

The spokesman declined to provide details on the charges brought against those who were arrested.