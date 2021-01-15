UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York City Police Face Lawsuit For Injuries In Recent Protests - State Attorney General

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

New York City Police Face Lawsuit for Injuries in Recent Protests - State Attorney General

New York state sued the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday, claiming officers used excessive force and unjustified arrests to quell recent protests against racial injustice, state Attorney General Letitia James announced in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) New York state sued the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday, claiming officers used excessive force and unjustified arrests to quell recent protests against racial injustice, state Attorney General Letitia James announced in a press release on Thursday.

"The lawsuit specifically charges the NYPD, the City of New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, and NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan with failing to address this longstanding pattern of abuse by not properly training, supervising, and disciplining officers to prevent misconduct, despite knowledge and public admission that it violated the rights of New Yorkers," the release said.

The lawsuit cites dozens of examples of police brutality and other misconduct dating back to May 2020 that injured peaceful protesters, the release said.

Police tactics included "indiscriminate, unjustified, and repeated use of batons, pepper spray, bicycles, and a crowd-control tactic known as 'kettling.

' Ketting describes a tactic of corralling protesters without allowing them to disperse, and thereafter making mass arrests without probable cause, the release added.

An investigation by James' office found that police struck protesters with blunt instruments at least 50 times, unlawfully deployed pepper spray in at least 30 incidents and used unreasonable force at least 75 times. The incidents cited followed a June 1 emergency declaration by de Blasio, according to the release.

The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief including installation of an independent observer to monitor police behavior.

Nationwide protests gripped US cities through the summer of 2020 in response to multiple incidents, in which unarmed African-American suspects died while in police custody.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died New York May June 2020

Recent Stories

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

21 minutes ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

1 hour ago

Jordan's king gets coronavirus jab

6 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister battles to keep government ..

6 minutes ago

Egypt court prolongs detention of social media inf ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.