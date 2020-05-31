UrduPoint.com
New York City Police Made Nearly 350 Arrests During Anti-Racism Protests

Sun 31st May 2020 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) The New York City police chief said Sunday that between 300 and 350 arrests were made during Saturday night protests sparked by the in-custody death of a black man in Minneapolis.

"There were over 300 arrests made, close to 350, primarily for minor offenses associated with the protest," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters during a press conference.

He said there were two demonstrations held in Brooklyn and in southern Manhattan. They went "overwhelmingly well" until they were "hijacked" by violent protesters.

The unrest resulted in injuries to some 30 members of the New York Police Department, all of them non-life threatening, and damage to 47 police cars. There was also property damage.

