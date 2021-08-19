New York City Police Say To Avoid Times Square Area Amid Report Of Suspicious Container
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 10:00 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is telling the public to avoid the area around Times Square amid reports of a suspicious container in the area, the NYPD said on Thursday.
"Due to a police investigation please avoid the area of West 45 Street to 48 Street on Broadway to 7th Avenue in Manhattan.
Update to follow," the official NYPD news Twitter account said.
A part of Times Square was reportedly evacuated Thursday afternoon after something resembling a "cookie tin" was thrown toward people in Father Duffy Square. There is no indication the object was a real device, but precautions are being taken given the ongoing bomb threat in Washington, DC.