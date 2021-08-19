UrduPoint.com

New York City Police Say To Avoid Times Square Area Amid Report Of Suspicious Container

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 10:00 PM

New York City Police Say to Avoid Times Square Area Amid Report of Suspicious Container

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is telling the public to avoid the area around Times Square amid reports of a suspicious container in the area, the NYPD said on Thursday.

"Due to a police investigation please avoid the area of West 45 Street to 48 Street on Broadway to 7th Avenue in Manhattan.

Update to follow," the official NYPD news Twitter account said.

A part of Times Square was reportedly evacuated Thursday afternoon after something resembling a "cookie tin" was thrown toward people in Father Duffy Square. There is no indication the object was a real device, but precautions are being taken given the ongoing bomb threat in Washington, DC.

Related Topics

Police Washington Twitter Manhattan New York

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

4 minutes ago
 Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer ..

UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

49 minutes ago
 Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Au ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Australian citizens from Afghani ..

2 hours ago
 UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian effor ..

UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan in spirit of ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, regional develo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.