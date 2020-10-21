New York City Police to Place Hundreds on Standby for Violence at Voting Sites - Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Hundreds of police officers in the city of New York will provide a rapid reaction force to address any violence at more than 1,000 voting sites during the November 3 election and at centers where early voting will begin on October 24, Chief Terence Monahan told reporters on Tuesday.

"The NYPD [New York Police Department] is fully prepared to protect every person's right to vote," Monahan said. "We will have members of the NYPD at the 1201 polling locations across the five boroughs on election day and at the 88 locations in the city that will host early voting that begins on Saturday."

Monahan said police have detected no known threats of disruptions nor do they expect any during the next two weeks.

Although he also said the 2020 US election is "more contentious than in years past."

"For that reason, our plan includes the ability to respond to any type of incident that may occur. Beginning on October 26 we will have hundreds of additional cops in uniform citywide that will be at the ready should they be needed," Monahan added.

He noted that city police have had plenty of practice managing daily protests in recent months, allowing peaceful demonstrations to proceed, while intervening to arrest people when violence erupts.