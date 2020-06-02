New York City Probing Incident of Police Officer Drawing Gun at Protesters - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) New York City will immediately investigate the incident involving a police officer pulling his gun at protesters during over the weekend, Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters on Monday.

New York City and numerous other US cities have seen protests over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody. The protests soon turned into riots complete with arson, looting and clashes with police.

"There is a video going around of a police officer in the middle of a situation that admittedly looked chaotic, but protesters were in front of that police officer," de Blasio said. "That police officer drew his gun at some point yesterday. I don't know all the circumstances, and we must know all the facts; there will be an immediate full investigation of that incident.

De Blasio said the officer's behavior was unacceptable and he should be deprived of his gun and the police badge.

"We have to always know it is not the place of an officer to pull a gun in the middle of a crowd, knowing that there are peaceful protesters in that crowd," de Blasio added.

In a separate incident over the weekend that was caught on camera and posted online, a police vehicle can be seen driving into a group of protests in Brooklyn.

De Blasio said no situation warrants a police vehicle to drive into a crowd of protester of any kind.

"It is dangerous, it is unacceptable," de Blasio said.