New York City Ready to Enter Phase 2 of COVID-19 Reopening on Monday - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) New York City is ready to enter phase two of reopening as early as Monday, June 22, following the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"New York City is on track for Monday," Cuomo said. "New York City will have been phase one for 14 days. You look at all the numbers, all the numbers are good."

Positive COVID-19 tests in the city have gone down from a daily 57 percent on April 1 to two percent on June 8 and 1.4 percent on Wednesday, according to the governor.

Hospitalizations have also declined for weeks from the highest 12,000 at the peak of the outbreak to 1,280 on June and 761 on Wednesday.

The New York State reopening plan stipulates that every region will be loosening restrictions dependent on a downward trajectory of hospitalizations, infections and deaths over a 14-day period.

Phase two means that professional services, finance, insurance, retail, real estate and restaurants and bars that offer outdoor dining will be back to business. The first phase of reopening has began in the city on June 8 and sent up to 400,000 employees back to work after almost three months of the COVID-19 lockdown.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who often clashed with Cuomo on COVID-19 policies, said earlier on Wednesday that it might take another week before the city can proceed with phase two, citing the potential impact of the massive demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, as well as the first phase of reopening.

"We are all mindful that we had a very unusual situation with the protests, and we're going to see the fuller impact, if any, of the protests around this weekend, maybe into the first few days next week," the mayor stated.