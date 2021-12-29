New York City Receives $20.5Mln Grant to Reduce Gun Violence Among Youth - US Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) New York City will receive more than $20.5 million in Federal commitments for efforts to reduce gun violence among young people, the US Treasury Department said Tuesday.

"The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that it has awarded the New York City Mayor's Office of Criminal Justice (NYC-MOCJ) over $20.5 million in federal commitments to support its efforts to reduce gun violence among youth," the statement read.

The awards are parts of the Treasury's Social Impact Partnerships to Pay for results Act (SIPPRA) program. It includes a project grant of $17.6 million with a $2.6 million grant to pay for an independent evaluation of the program's effectiveness.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio thanked the Treasury Department and the Biden administration for their recognition of his city's effort to devise and implement "the most effective solutions to gun violence (which) come from the grassroots." It is clear that these types of investments save lives, the mayor added.

The program uses intervention to target young people between the ages of 16 and 24 years old who are most likely to become involved in violence, particularly gun violence. Community-based outreach workers and violence interrupters will intervene and work directly with the young people they have identified in an effort to change their attitudes and behavior by encouraging them to move away from violence.