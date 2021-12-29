UrduPoint.com

New York City Receives $20.5Mln Grant To Reduce Gun Violence Among Youth - US Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 01:00 AM

New York City Receives $20.5Mln Grant to Reduce Gun Violence Among Youth - US Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) New York City will receive more than $20.5 million in Federal commitments for efforts to reduce gun violence among young people, the US Treasury Department said Tuesday.

"The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that it has awarded the New York City Mayor's Office of Criminal Justice (NYC-MOCJ) over $20.5 million in federal commitments to support its efforts to reduce gun violence among youth," the statement read.

The awards are parts of the Treasury's Social Impact Partnerships to Pay for results Act (SIPPRA) program. It includes a project grant of $17.6 million with a $2.6 million grant to pay for an independent evaluation of the program's effectiveness.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio thanked the Treasury Department and the Biden administration for their recognition of his city's effort to devise and implement "the most effective solutions to gun violence (which) come from the grassroots." It is clear that these types of investments save lives, the mayor added.

The program uses intervention to target young people between the ages of 16 and 24 years old who are most likely to become involved in violence, particularly gun violence. Community-based outreach workers and violence interrupters will intervene and work directly with the young people they have identified in an effort to change their attitudes and behavior by encouraging them to move away from violence.

Related Topics

Young York New York Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancin ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancing cooperation

24 minutes ago
 Attorney General discusses advancing judicial coop ..

Attorney General discusses advancing judicial cooperation with Kazakhstan

25 minutes ago
 Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Pe ..

Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Per Day

38 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron ..

Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron optimism

38 minutes ago
 EU Commission to Allocate Over $5.6Mln to Ukraine ..

EU Commission to Allocate Over $5.6Mln to Ukraine to Enhance Nuclear Safety - Ki ..

38 minutes ago
 Poland Says Has No Plans to Close Turow Coal Mine ..

Poland Says Has No Plans to Close Turow Coal Mine on Border With Czechia Despite ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.