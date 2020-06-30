New York City Reconsidering Plans to Reopen Restaurants in View of COVID-19 Spike - Mayor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) New York City is reconsidering plans to allow indoor dining amid the increasing number of novel coronavirus cases in recent days linked to visits to restaurants and bars, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

"We've seen COVID-19 outbreaks in other states linked to indoor bars and restaurants," de Blasio said via Twitter on Monday.

"We've come too far in this fight to throw that progress away. We're re-examining plans to restart indoor dining here in New York City."

As of Monday, New York has reported a total of 216,461 novel coronavirus cases and 23,077 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

De Blasio has triggered anger on social media by announcing that New Yorkers can now report residents for violating social distancing rules, imposed in the city amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.