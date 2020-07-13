UrduPoint.com
New York City Records First Day In Months With No COVID-19-Related Deaths - De Blasio

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) For the first time in months, New York City saw a 24 hour period with no novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related deaths, Mayor Bill de Blasio told a press conference on Monday.

"For the first time in months, we have a [day] in which no-one in this city died from the coronavirus. That is so striking," de Blasio said on Monday. "Twenty four hours where no one died. Let's have many more days than that."

However, infections are still rising among young people up to 29-year old, along with a slower increase among 30 to 39-year-olds, de Blasio cautioned.

"We see one trait that is worrisome. We see the infection [rate] rising among 20- to 29-year-olds. We see a problem and we need to address it ... It is very hard to take a victory lap because we know we have so much more ahead. This disease is far from beaten. No one can celebrate."

Also on Sunday, the rate of infection with novel coronavirus of those tested dropped to only two percent, de Blasio said.

