New York City Registers 2,599 New COVID-19 Cases, State Total Stands at 25,665 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) New York City has confirmed 2,599 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases for a total of 14,904 in the city and 25,665 in New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

A table that Cuomo displayed during the briefing revealed that 997 new cases were reported in Westchester County, 427 in Nassau, 422 in Suffolk, 79 in Rockland, 109 in Orange, 19 in Albany, 24 in Dutchess, 20 in Erie and 20 in Monroe.