New York City Reports 12,339 Novel Coronavirus Cases, 99 Deaths - Mayor De Blasio

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:30 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The number of people who died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in New York City has increased to 99, while the total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 12,000, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

"12,339 people in New York City have tested positive for COVID-19. We are the epicenter of this crisis," de Blasio said on Monday evening. "As of this moment, 99 confirmed deaths related to coronavirus."

The city's borough of Queens has confirmed 3,621 cases of COVID-19 infection, Brooklyn confirmed 3,494 cases, Manhattan confirmed 2,572 cases, Bronx confirmed 1,829 cases and Staten Island confirmed 817 cases.

De Blasio said that to treat COVID-19 patients, New York City will create 100 available beds in Coler Specialty Hospital on Roosevelt Island by this week and 240 beds will become available next week.

Earlier on Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, located in midtown Manhattan, will also be converted into a field hospital to treat up to 2,000 COVID-19 patients.

