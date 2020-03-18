UrduPoint.com
New York City Reports 1,339 COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalization Rate Across State 23% - Cuomo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 09:56 PM

A total 1,339 people in New York City tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while the hospitalization rate across the state is 23 percent, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) A total 1,339 people in New York City tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while the hospitalization rate across the state is 23 percent, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"That's the rate of cases, flowing into the healthcare system - 23 percent," Cuomo added.

Cuomo displayed a table that read a total of 2,382 individuals have so far been infected with COVID-19 across the state, with 1,339 cases in New York City alone.

Overnight, the New York State registered 1,008 new cases of infection with the COVID-19.

