New York City Reports 2 New Coronavirus Cases - Mayor de Blasio

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The New York City authorities have reported two new cases of infections with the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement on Thursday.

"There are two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York City. One new patient is a man in his 40s, and one new patient is a woman in her 80s," de Blasio said via Twitter.

De Blasio noted the two patients are currently hospitalized in an intensive care unit. He also pointed out that the patients did not travel to an area affected by the novel coronavirus nor had a connection with other individuals who tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, New York City disease detectives are tracing the two patient's close contacts to ensure that any other potentially affected person is isolated and immediately tested.

De Blasio warned there will be more cases of infection in the future as community transmission becomes more common, but urged the public not to panic.

"We want New Yorkers to be prepared and vigilant, not alarmed," he said.

De Blasio also appealed to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to increase the supply of urgently needed novel coronavirus test kits and approve private companies' testing approaches.

"Otherwise, New York City will not be able to contain the epidemic," he said.

The total number of individuals infected with the novel strain of the coronavirus in New York State stands at 13.