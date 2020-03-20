UrduPoint.com
New York City Reports 3,615 COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths - Mayor De Blasio

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 03:10 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The number of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in New York City has risen to 3,615, and 22 people have died from the disease, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a press briefing.

"At this point, New York City, based on a 10 a.m. number, 3615 confirmed cases," de Blasio said on Thursday. "There have been 22 deaths now in New York City directly related to the coronavirus.

Earlier on Thursday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said that a total of 2,469 COVID-19 cases were reported in the city.

De Blasio said that the number of the cases for New York State was based on the update from midnight.

The highest number of cases by borough in New York City was registered in Brooklyn, where 1,030 people have contracted the virus, 980 in Queens, 976 in Manhattan, 463 in the Bronx and 165 in Staten Island.

