UrduPoint.com

New York City Requires All Delegates Attending UNGA To Show Proof Of Vaccination - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 11:02 PM

New York City Requires All Delegates Attending UNGA to Show Proof of Vaccination - Letter

New York City has ordered that all individuals entering the UN General Assembly Hall must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination during the annual high-level event, according to a letter sent by the Office of the Mayor to the UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) New York City has ordered that all individuals entering the UN General Assembly Hall must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination during the annual high-level event, according to a letter sent by the Office of the Mayor to the UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid.

The letter, dated September 9, says the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant represents a significant concern in the city, where new cases have "increased significantly" over the last two months.

It says under New York City's vaccination requirement for indoor activities, "all persons entering the UN premises for the purpose of entering the General Assembly Hall would be required to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry to the Hall.

"

Individuals coming to the General Assembly must also show proof of vaccination to dine, drink, or exercise indoors at the UN headquarters complex and in the city in general.

In addition, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the city of New York had offered to set up a vaccination tent outside the UN building during the General Assembly which kicked off Tuesday and will be taking place until September 27.

Before the new requirement, the United Nations did not mandate delegates coming to the compound in Midtown Manhattan for the event to be vaccinated.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Manhattan New York September Event All

Recent Stories

Sheraa, Ministry of Culture and Youth call for hig ..

Sheraa, Ministry of Culture and Youth call for high-impact start-ups across MENA ..

3 minutes ago
 White House Refrains From Commenting on Possible D ..

White House Refrains From Commenting on Possible Delivery of Iron Dome System to ..

1 minute ago
 Mai Dubai City Half Marathon back for third year

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon back for third year

33 minutes ago
 Milley's Calls to China During End of Trump Era En ..

Milley's Calls to China During End of Trump Era Ensured Strategic Stability - Sp ..

1 minute ago
 US Airlines Report Profits First Time Since Onset ..

US Airlines Report Profits First Time Since Onset of Pandemic - Transportation D ..

39 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls on Parties on Korean Peninsula to Eng ..

Moscow Calls on Parties on Korean Peninsula to Engage in Dialogue, De-Escalate

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.