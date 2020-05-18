New York City Reviewing Cases of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children - Mayor

New York City is examining the 147 cases of the Multi- System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) that were previously classified under the definition of Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, and will have new number of cases under the nbew definition soon, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) New York City is examining the 147 cases of the Multi- System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) that were previously classified under the definition of Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, and will have new number of cases under the nbew definition soon, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday.

"Right now, the number of children affected under the previous definition we used was 145. Under that definition, we've confirmed 145 kids affected, 67 of those cases tested positive for [the novel coronavirus disease] COVID-19 or had antibodies," De Blasio said. "And we did loose one child."

De Blasio explained that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the new definition and now confirmed a link to COVID -19.

"We'll have updated numbers with this new definition, the MIS-C definition, shortly," De Blasio said. "We'll call it MIS-C. We'll work with the CDC, we'll work with the state, we'll work with other jurisdictions around the country, everyone sharing information to figure out what to do to fight this."

De Blasio noted that the New York Department of Health is now applying the new definition with respect to the treatment in the two weeks to further clarify the details about the disease.

The mayor said the MIS-C symptoms include persistent fever, rash, abdominal pain, red cracked lips or tongue and irritability, and urged parents call medical professionals immediately if their children are exhibiting the symptoms.