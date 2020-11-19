UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York City Schools To Close As COVID-19 Positivity Rate Surges - Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:50 AM

New York City Schools to Close as COVID-19 Positivity Rate Surges - Mayor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) New York City will close its schools from Thursday as daily positive testing for the coronavirus crossed critical levels set by the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

"New York City has reached the 3% testing positivity 7-day average threshold," de Blasio said via Twitter.

"Unfortunately, this means public school buildings will be closed as of tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 19, out (of) an abundance of caution."

According to the website, New York City had 7,790 positive cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days, with 380 hospitalizations and 44 confirmed cases.

At the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in April, New York reported about 10,000 positive cases a day. It also had about 18,000 people in hospital and faced roughly 800 deaths a day from the virus.

Related Topics

Twitter New York April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

10 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

2 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

2 hours ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain urges Israel-Palestinian peace in historic ..

2 hours ago

Pak economy starts rapid recovery : State Bank of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.