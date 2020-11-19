New York City Schools to Close as COVID-19 Positivity Rate Surges - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) New York City will close its schools from Thursday as daily positive testing for the coronavirus crossed critical levels set by the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

"New York City has reached the 3% testing positivity 7-day average threshold," de Blasio said via Twitter.

"Unfortunately, this means public school buildings will be closed as of tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 19, out (of) an abundance of caution."

According to the website, New York City had 7,790 positive cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days, with 380 hospitalizations and 44 confirmed cases.

At the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in April, New York reported about 10,000 positive cases a day. It also had about 18,000 people in hospital and faced roughly 800 deaths a day from the virus.