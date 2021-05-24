New York City Schools to Fully Reopen in September as COVID-19 Cases Plummet - Mayor

New York City's public schools will fully reopen in September, with no more remote learning option for its one million students, as the city makes rapid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday

"New York City Public Schools' one million kids will be back in their classrooms in September, all in person, no remote," de Blasio said in an announcement on the MSNBC network. "Everyone's been waiting for this. We're going to be back, strong, ready and safe. COVID is plummeting in this city."

As of May 19, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in New York City was reported at 629, a drop of around 1,700 from April 19.

Over 7.6 million vaccine doses had been administered in the city, up from 5.

8 million a month prior, according to the city's Health Department.

"It's just amazing to see the forward motion right now, the recovery that's happened in New York City," de Blasio said. "But you can't have a full recovery without full-strength schools and everyone back sitting in those classrooms, kids learning again. So that's what we're going to have in September."

New York City was almost entirely shut down a year ago as it became the main COVID-19 hotspot in the United States. Last week, the city's subway system was fully reopened for the first time in a year to run 24 hours again to facilitate the reopening scheduled for bars, restaurants, theaters and public events.