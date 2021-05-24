UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York City Schools To Fully Reopen In September As COVID-19 Cases Plummet - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:58 PM

New York City Schools to Fully Reopen in September as COVID-19 Cases Plummet - Mayor

New York City's public schools will fully reopen in September, with no more remote learning option for its one million students, as the city makes rapid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) New York City's public schools will fully reopen in September, with no more remote learning option for its one million students, as the city makes rapid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday.

"New York City Public Schools' one million kids will be back in their classrooms in September, all in person, no remote," de Blasio said in an announcement on the MSNBC network. "Everyone's been waiting for this. We're going to be back, strong, ready and safe. COVID is plummeting in this city."

As of May 19, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in New York City was reported at 629, a drop of around 1,700 from April 19.

Over 7.6 million vaccine doses had been administered in the city, up from 5.

8 million a month prior, according to the city's Health Department.

"It's just amazing to see the forward motion right now, the recovery that's happened in New York City," de Blasio said. "But you can't have a full recovery without full-strength schools and everyone back sitting in those classrooms, kids learning again. So that's what we're going to have in September."

New York City was almost entirely shut down a year ago as it became the main COVID-19 hotspot in the United States. Last week, the city's subway system was fully reopened for the first time in a year to run 24 hours again to facilitate the reopening scheduled for bars, restaurants, theaters and public events.

Related Topics

York New York United States April May September All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Six shopkeepers arrested on violation of ban on po ..

3 minutes ago

Swiss to host global virus hub laboratory

3 minutes ago

Ministry of Health takes part in 55th Ordinary Ses ..

31 minutes ago

Greek Foreign Minister Proposes Launching New Flig ..

3 minutes ago

Malaysia reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll ..

3 minutes ago

Afghanistan registers 628 new COVID-19 cases, 66,9 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.