UrduPoint.com

New York City Schools To Test Each Student For Coronavirus Amid Surge In Cases - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 10:49 PM

New York City Schools to Test Each Student for Coronavirus Amid Surge in Cases - Mayor

The New York City authorities are distributing some 2 million coronavirus test kits mostly to schools in a bid to keep in class what they term are "asymptomatic children" amid an increase in pediatric hospitalizations, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The New York City authorities are distributing some 2 million coronavirus test kits mostly to schools in a bid to keep in class what they term are "asymptomatic children" amid an increase in pediatric hospitalizations, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday.

"Your children are safer in school and the numbers speak for themselves," de Blasio told a live streamed event where he appeared with Mayor-Elect Eric Adams and New York Governor Kathy Hochul as they attempted to convince parents to keep their children in school so long as they are not sick.

New York City has recently seen a nearly five-fold increase in pediatric hospitalizations as the coronavirus Omicron variant infects more children, according to New York State health officials.

Under the new plan, the city's ramped-up testing program will allow children asymptomatic to COVID-19 to remain in class and only keep at home those who test positive for the coronavirus.

Previously, entire classrooms of students were quarantined to study from home once one or more were found to have contracted the virus. Now, those same students will receive a rapid at-home test and return to class if they test negative. For additional protection, a second test will be conducted within seven days of the first.

"We cannot go back to isolation, remote learning and keeping our children from everything," City University of New York Health and Wellness Director Fabian Wander, who joined de Blasio on the call, said. "The impact isolation has on young people's emotional wellness is something we've only just started to grapple with. This isn't healthy."

New York City's public school system is the largest of its kind in the United States with some 1.1 million students.

Related Topics

Governor Young York New York United States Event From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bizenjo approves withdrawal of FIR against arreste ..

Bizenjo approves withdrawal of FIR against arrested doctors

6 seconds ago
 Qadri set up directorate to facilitate religious p ..

Qadri set up directorate to facilitate religious pilgrimage

47 seconds ago
 Cash-strapped Tunisia to borrow $7 bn more in 2022 ..

Cash-strapped Tunisia to borrow $7 bn more in 2022

49 seconds ago
 'Massive blow' as sports count cost of more Covid ..

'Massive blow' as sports count cost of more Covid restrictions

52 seconds ago
 Russia Does Not Intend to Return to 'Iron Curtain' ..

Russia Does Not Intend to Return to 'Iron Curtain' in Relations With West - Zakh ..

54 seconds ago
 Netherlands says Omicron now dominant strain

Netherlands says Omicron now dominant strain

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.