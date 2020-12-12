UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York City To Close Indoor Dining As Coronavirus Spike Continues - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

New York City to Close Indoor Dining as Coronavirus Spike Continues - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) New York City will close indoor-dining beginning on Monday in an effort to clamp down on the spike in coronavirus hospitalizations that could overwhelm the health system, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press conference on Friday.

"The hospitalizations continue to increase in New York City," Cuomo said. "We said that we would watch it. If the hospitalization didn't stabilize, we would close indoor dining. It has not. We're going to close indoor dining on Monday."

Cuomo said hospitalizations of residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus topped 5,000 on Thursday.

The governor said he based his decision to close indoor dining on an updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that persons should avoid a situation of being unable to wear a mask while being in a public place indoors.

Cuomo said the New York's state clinical advisory team had unanimously endorsed the food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel's decision to allow emergency use authorization of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.

Studies show about half of New York residents are refusing to get vaccinated due to the health risks involved.

On Tuesday, the FDA said in a draft briefing document there are more than 20 possible side effects from taking the Pfizer vaccine, including death, stroke, heart attack, meningitis, encephalitis, autoimmune diseases, narcolepsy and others. The FDA also said that six people have died during the vaccine trials.

Related Topics

Attack Governor Died New York From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

2 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

2 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

2 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

2 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

2 hours ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.