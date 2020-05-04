UrduPoint.com
New York City To Distribute 7.5Mln Face-Coverings To Residents Amid COVID-19 - Mayor

Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:34 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The New York City authorities will give out 7.5 million face-coverings to residents free of charge in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We are now going to ramp up a plan, and it will take effect starting immediately, to distribute 7.5 million face-coverings," de Blasio said. "Wherever you turn, you're going to be offered a face-covering and it's going to be on an ongoing basis for weeks to come. These, of course, will be distributed for free.

De Blasio said the face-coverings will be distributed at places of mass gatherings, such as parks, ferry terminals, public housing developments and free meal pickup locations, among others.

The mayor said that New York City will also give out residents an additional 2.5 million cloth face-coverings that are washable and reusable.

De Blasio said New York City will create and maintain a 90-day stockpile of personal protective equipment to better prepare for future potential outbreaks.

