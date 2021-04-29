UrduPoint.com
New York City To Fully Reopen On July 1 - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

New York City to Fully Reopen on July 1 - Mayor

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Authorities in New York City plan to fully reopen businesses including restaurants and theaters by July 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday.

"Our plan is to fully reopen New York City on July 1," de Blasio told MSNBC. "We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full strength."

De Blasio noted that the city has made considerable progress on vaccine distribution, adding that 6.

3 million New Yorkers have been vaccinated to date.

"We know, the vaccination efforts are going to grow and grow," he said.

On Friday, de Blasio announced that New Yorkers now can get vaccinations without appointments.

New York state was the biggest COVID-19 hotspot at the height of the pandemic last year. At the peak of the outbreak in April 2020, the state had about 18,000 people in hospitals and there were roughly 800 people dying a day from complications caused by the virus.

