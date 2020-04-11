New York City to keep schools closed but decision sets mayor against governor

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday that public schools in the city would remain closed to the end of the school year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage, but the state's governor later said the decision was up to him

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday that public schools in the city would remain closed to the end of the school year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage, but the state's governor later said the decision was up to him.

"There is nothing easy about this decision," the mayor said at a morning news conference, before adding that "it clearly will help us save lives." But hours later, Governor Andrew Cuomo insisted that the authority to make such a call was his.

"You can't make a decision just within New York City without coordinating that decision with the whole metropolitan region, because it all works together," Cuomo said.

The governor said he understood de Blasio's position, "which is he wants to close them until June, and we may do that, but we're going to do it in a coordinated sense with the other localities."Freddi Goldstein, a de Blasio spokeswoman, noted on Twitter that the two Democratic officials had differed earlier on the timing of shelter-in-place orders.

"We were right then and we're right now," she said. "Schools will remain closed."