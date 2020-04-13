New York City to Launch $10Mln. Outreach COVID-19 Campaign in Minority Communities - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) New York City will this week launch an additional $10 million information campaign focused on minority communities that have been hit the hardest by the novel coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Monday.

"What we are announcing today is a new campaign and this one is laser-focused on communities that have been hardest hit and where the disparities are greatest," de Blasio said. "This will be a $10 million advertising campaign to focus in a very pinpoint manner on where the need is greatest."

De Blasio explained that the campaign would be targeting 88 zip codes across the city where the most disproportionate impact of COVID-19 has been reported.

Information about the virus and where to receive assistance will be shared on tv, radio and digital platforms in 15 different languages.

Last week, de Blasio revealed that the virus has disproportionately affected minorities with 34 percent of all COVID-19-related deaths registered in the Hispanic community. Hispanics make up 29 percent of New York City's total population. Meanwhile, 28 percent of the fatalities have been confirmed among the African American community, which is 22 percent of New York's population.

De Blasio added that the city has already spent $8 million on coronavirus outreach campaigns in vulnerable communities.