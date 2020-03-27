New York City to Release 175 More Inmates Bringing Total to 375 - Mayor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The US city of New York will release a total of 375 inmates by the end of the day to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the correctional system, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing.

"By the end of the day going into tonight, that number of inmates released will go from 200 up to 375," de Blasio said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 200 prisoners, serving less than a year sentences for non-violent crimes, had already been released.

De Blasio also said earlier in the week that 700 other people, who have been imprisoned on parole violations, will also be considered for release on a case-by-case basis.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city has so far reached 21,873, and 281 New Yorkers have died.