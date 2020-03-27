UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York City To Release 175 More Inmates Bringing Total To 375 - Mayor

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:00 AM

New York City to Release 175 More Inmates Bringing Total to 375 - Mayor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The US city of New York will release a total of 375 inmates by the end of the day to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the correctional system, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing.

"By the end of the day going into tonight, that number of inmates released will go from 200 up to 375," de Blasio said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 200 prisoners, serving less than a year sentences for non-violent crimes, had already been released.

De Blasio also said earlier in the week that 700 other people, who have been imprisoned on parole violations, will also be considered for release on a case-by-case basis.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city has so far reached 21,873, and 281 New Yorkers have died.

Related Topics

Died New York From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maximum of 30 percent of private entities&#039; wo ..

31 minutes ago

National Disinfection Programme aims to protect he ..

1 hour ago

UAE to activate remote work system from March 29 f ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve hits AED5.615 bn in Febr ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

2 hours ago

National committee constituted to address the impa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.