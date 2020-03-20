UrduPoint.com
New York City To Release 40 Prisoners To Contain COVID-19 Outbreak - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 03:20 AM

New York City to Release 40 Prisoners to Contain COVID-19 Outbreak - Mayor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) New York City plans to start the release of some 40 inmates as early as today to slow down the spread of the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) at correctional facilities, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press briefing.

"A question came up several times last few days about those incarcerated and if there were instances where anyone should be released," Cuomo said on Thursday. "40 inmates have been put on the list, we are awaiting sign off, depending on the case from the relevant district attorney and, or the state of New York.

And we intend to begin releases as early as today."

De Blasio said earlier that an inmate at Rikers Island, the city's largest jail complex, has tested positive for the COVID-19.

City officials are now in the process of reviewing cases and more inmates with "particular health vulnerabilities" and at low risk of reoffending will be released, the mayor added.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in New York City has reached 3,615, and 22 people have died.

