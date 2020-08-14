UrduPoint.com
New York City To Reopen Museums At 25% Capacity In Ten Days - Governor Cuomo

Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) New York City will reopen its museums on Monday at 25 percent of their capacity, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday.

"Museums and cultural institutions can open in NYC [New York City] starting on August 24," Cuomo said in a Twitter message. "Twenty five percent occupancy.

Timed ticketing required. Pre-set staggered entry."

Cuomo added that the reopening would be accompanied by the enforcement of face covering and controlled traffic flow around the institutions.

New York City has so far recorded nearly 230,000 cases of COVID-19 since the current pandemic began and around 20,000 deaths, according to the city's health department.

