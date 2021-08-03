New York City to Require Vaccinations for Dining, Gyms, Other Indoor Activities - Mayor

New York City will require people to be vaccinated at least once against the COVID-19 to be able to use its indoor restaurants, gyms and other indoor facilities, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday

NEW YORK CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) New York City will require people to be vaccinated at least once against the COVID-19 to be able to use its indoor restaurants, gyms and other indoor facilities, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.

"The key to the NYC pass will be a first-in-the-nation approach," de Blasio told a media briefing. "It will require vaccinations for workers and customers in indoor dining and indoor, fitness facilities, indoor entertainment facilities. This is going to be a requirement. The only way to patronize these establishments indoors will be if you're vaccinated (with at) least one dose."