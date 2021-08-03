UrduPoint.com

New York City To Require Vaccinations For Dining, Gyms, Other Indoor Activities - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:58 PM

New York City will require people to be vaccinated at least once against the COVID-19 to be able to use its indoor restaurants, gyms and other indoor facilities, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday

"The key to the NYC pass will be a first-in-the-nation approach," de Blasio told a media briefing. "It will require vaccinations for workers and customers in indoor dining and indoor, fitness facilities, indoor entertainment facilities. This is going to be a requirement. The only way to patronize these establishments indoors will be if you're vaccinated (with at) least one dose."

