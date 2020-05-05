New York City to Test 140,000 Frontline Workers for COVID-19 Antibodies - Mayor

New York City will offer 140,000 free coronavirus (COVID-19) antibody tests to healthcare workers and first responders to learn whether they have been exposed to the infection, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Tuesday

"The goal is to test 140,000 of our heroes," de Blasio said. " It's going to give us much more ability to let all of our heroes know what has happened in terms of exposure to this disease in their own lives."

The initiative will be put in place by next Monday, making antibody tests available for frontline personnel across New York City hospitals, fire departments, police stations and correctional facilities, de Blasio said.

The mayor further issued a new health alert in the city after 15 children have been diagnosed with a multi-system inflammatory syndrome that is possibly related to COVID-19.

Among the patients, four children tested positive for COVID-19 and six had antibodies.

De Blasio further urged parents to immediately contact health care providers if their children were experiencing persistent fever, rash, abdominal pain and vomiting - the symptoms identified with the mysterious syndrome.

"This is something that is causing concern," de Blasio added.

On the positive note, the mayor said the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York City has dropped below 100, marking essential progress in the battle against the disease.