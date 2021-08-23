UrduPoint.com

New York City to Vaccinate All Teachers, School Staff Against COVID-19 Threat - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) New York City will enforce the compulsory vaccination against the novel coronavirus of all teachers and support staff throughout the school system during this educational year, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday.

"Today we're announcing that ALL NYC [New York City] schools faculty and staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 this school year," de Blasio said via Twitter.

The New York City Department of education, serves 1.1 million students in more than 1,800 schools.

August 9 was the last day for students in the school system to receive Pfizer vaccinations against the coronavirus before the new school year started, according to New York City's educational authorities.

