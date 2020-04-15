New York City Unveils $170Mln Plan to Feed Residents Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Mayor

New York City has launched a $170 million initiative to feed every resident facing financial hardship due to the economic crisis produced by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Wednesday

"Today I'm announcing $170 million initiative to make sure every New Yorker gets what they need and no New Yorker goes hungry," de Blasio said.

Approximately 1.2 million New Yorkers were food insecure before the ongoing crisis, the mayor said. An estimated half-million more residents have lost or are projected to lose their jobs in the immediate future.

"We know that the massive unemployment that we're experiencing is literally in every zip code, every part of the city.

.. We know that the food crisis will grow," de Blasio said.

To fight it, by the end of April, 10 million free meals would be served throughout the city, and this number will go up in the following month, the mayor said.

The new plan will also reserve a $50 million investment in emergency 18 million "shelf-stable" meals for the city.

Additionally, de Blasio instructed all New York City supermarkets and groceries to require customers to wear face-coverings from now on before entering a store and put up a corresponding sign.

"We will back up those stores, we will help you to enforce the rules," de Blasio said, adding that anybody who refuses to wear a face-covering should not be allowed in.