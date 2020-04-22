UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York City Unveils Plan To Test, Trace COVID-19 Cases In All Communities - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 56 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:15 PM

New York City Unveils Plan to Test, Trace COVID-19 Cases in All Communities - Mayor

A plan is being launched to test residents across all communities in New York City for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and advance contact-tracing to battle the COVID-19 outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Wednesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) A plan is being launched to test residents across all communities in New York City for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and advance contact-tracing to battle the COVID-19 outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The plan is called 'Test and Trace,'" de Blasio said. "That's our job to make [testing] available in communities all over the city in lots of different ways, so it's easy for people to access."

De Blasio added as the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases are driven down, "literally tracing each and every case through ... that possibility of doing this really becomes greater."

The mayor explained that the COVID-19 transmission phase in New York City is assessed as "widespread," but added that most cases are not traceable and strict social distancing rules are necessary.

The aim is to reach the next low-level transmission phase, which would require a massive tracing of new cases back to patient-zero, expanding testing capacity and ultimately relaxing social distancing measures, de Blasio said.

The initiative envisages an isolation program that would quarantine people who tested positive and provide hotel rooms for those who cannot arrange proper isolation at home.

De Blasio said New York City will open six new testing sites with priority for public housing residents and others with risk factors. The authorities will also expand the number of available tests and, at the beginning of May, create its own manufacturer.

"We're gonna keep looking under every stone to get the quality of testing," de Blasios added.

Related Topics

Hotel Job New York May All Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

26 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

41 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation hol ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC announces programmes supporting UAE-wide vol ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders dispatch of Ramadan packs to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.