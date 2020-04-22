New York City Unveils Plan to Test, Trace COVID-19 Cases in All Communities - Mayor

A plan is being launched to test residents across all communities in New York City for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and advance contact-tracing to battle the COVID-19 outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Wednesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) A plan is being launched to test residents across all communities in New York City for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and advance contact-tracing to battle the COVID-19 outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The plan is called 'Test and Trace,'" de Blasio said. "That's our job to make [testing] available in communities all over the city in lots of different ways, so it's easy for people to access."

De Blasio added as the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases are driven down, "literally tracing each and every case through ... that possibility of doing this really becomes greater."

The mayor explained that the COVID-19 transmission phase in New York City is assessed as "widespread," but added that most cases are not traceable and strict social distancing rules are necessary.

The aim is to reach the next low-level transmission phase, which would require a massive tracing of new cases back to patient-zero, expanding testing capacity and ultimately relaxing social distancing measures, de Blasio said.

The initiative envisages an isolation program that would quarantine people who tested positive and provide hotel rooms for those who cannot arrange proper isolation at home.

De Blasio said New York City will open six new testing sites with priority for public housing residents and others with risk factors. The authorities will also expand the number of available tests and, at the beginning of May, create its own manufacturer.

"We're gonna keep looking under every stone to get the quality of testing," de Blasios added.